Uzbekistan eyes to realize oil & gas projects worth over $30B by 2021

2017-05-18 08:00 | www.trend.az | 0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, May 18

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan plans to implement a number of oil and gas projects with a total cost of $30.4 billion by 2021, according to the data from the National Holding Company Uzbekneftegaz.

Uzbekneftegaz started implementation of the program for 2016-2020 to increase production of ready export-oriented products, the company said.

The program, approved by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, includes 74 projects on modernization, as well as technical and technological renewal of production in the oil and gas industry.

The Uzbek holding company said that the major projects envisage construction of a gas processing complex in the country’s Surkhandarya region, production of synthetic fuel at the Shurtan Gas Chemical Complex, construction of a new oil refinery in the Jizzakh region, etc.

In 1991-2016, total investments in the oil and gas industry were $30.7 billion, including direct investments and loans worth more than $17 billion, according to Uzbekneftegaz.