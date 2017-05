Day 11 of Islamic Solidarity Games kicks off

2017-05-18 08:00 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 18

Trend:

The eleventh day of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games has kicked off.

Athletics competitions in men’s 200m, men’s 800m, men’s 3000m steeplechase, men’s hammer throw, women’s 200m, women’s 400m, women’s 5000m, women’s 100m hurdles, women’s javelin throw, women’s high jump, women’s long jump will start May 18.

Basketball competitions (3х3) will start May 18. Azerbaijani women’s team will compete with Turkmen and Algerian teams, while Azerbaijani men’s team will compete with Turkish and Turkmen teams.

10:00 - 10:30 Women’s team A1-A2 (Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan) 10:30 - 11:00 Women’s team A3-A4 (Algeria-Mali) 11:00 - 11:30 Men’s team B1-B2 (Indonesia-Qatar) 11:30 - 12:00 Men’s team B3-B4 (Côte d'Ivoire -Mali) 12:00 - 12:30 Women’s team A2-A3 (Azerbaijan-Algeria) 12:30 - 13:00 Men’s team B1-B5 (Indonesia-Jordan) 13:00 - 13:30 Men’s team B2-B3 (Qatar- Côte d'Ivoire) 13:30 - 14:00 Men’s team B4-B5 (Mali-Jordan) 15:30 - 20:30 Women’s team B1-B2 (Indonesia-Turkey) 16:00 - 16:30 Women’s team B3-B4 (Syria-Palestine) 16:30 - 17:00 Men’s team A1-A5 (Turkey-Pakistan) 17:00 - 17:30 Men’s team A3-A4 (Turkmenistan-Saudi Arabia) 17:30 - 18:00 Women’s team B1-B5 (Indonesia-Pakistan) 18:00 - 18:30 Women’s team B2-B3 (Turkey-Syria) 18:30 - 19:00 Men’s team A1-A2 (Turkey-Azerbaijan) 19:00 - 19:30 Men’s team A4-A5 (Saudi Arabia-Pakistan) 19:30 - 20:00 Women’s team B4-B5 (Palestine-Pakistan) 20:00 - 20:30 Men’s team A2-A3 (Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan)

Boxing competitions will complete May 18.

16:00 - 20:10 Men’s Light Fly (46-49 kg) Men’s Fly (52 kg) Men’s Bantam (56 kg) Men’s Light (60 kg) Men’s Light Welter (64 kg) Men’s Welter (69 kg) Men’s Middle (75 kg) Men’s Light Heavy (81 kg) Men’s Heavy (91 kg) Men’s Super Heavy (+91 kg)

Diving competitions will also start May 18.

10:00 - 11:08 Men’s 3m springboard – qualifying round 17:00 - 18:22 Men’s 3m springboard - finals Men’s 3m springboard – award ceremony

Azerbaijani football team will compete with Algerian football team in semi-finals.

12:30 - 14:30 Men’s team – 1st semi-finals (Algeria-Azerbaijan) 18:30 - 20:30 Men’s team – 2nd semi-finals (Cameroon-Oman)

The athletes who advanced to the semi-finals in table tennis will be determined.

10:00 - 14:00 Women’s singles 1/4 finals 16:00 - 20:00 Men’s singles 1/4 finals

Daria Shkurko (62 kg), Mahammad Mammadov (63 kg), Said Guliyev (74 kg) and Ramin Azizov (87 kg) will represent Azerbaijan in taekwondo competitions.

09:00 - 12:12 Women - 62 kg Men -63 kg Women -73 kg Men -74 kg Men -87 kg 18:00 - 22:35 Women -62 kg Men -63 kg Women -73 kg Men -74 kg Men -87 kg

Tennis competitions will continue May 18.

10:00 - 19:00 Men’s singles 2nd round Women’s singles 2nd round Men’s doubles 1/4 finals Women’s doubles 1/4 finals

The strongest women’s volleyball teams will be determined.

10:00 - 12:30 Men’s team B7 (Iran-Algeria) 12:30 - 15:00 Men’s team B8 (Saudi Arabia-Morocco) 17:00 - 19:30 Women team (competition for bronze) 19:30 - 22:00 Women’s team (competition for gold) 22:00 - 22:30 Award ceremony

Kamran Mammadov (66 kg), Elvin Mursaliyev (75 kg), Islam Abbasov (85 kg) and Sabah Shariati (130 kg) will represent Azerbaijan in Greco-Roman competitions.

10:00 - 12:03 Men 66 kg Men 75 kg Men 85 kg Men 130 kg 18:00 - 19:41 Men 66 kg Men 75 kg Men 85 kg Men 130 kg Greco-Roman

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.