IHRDC to provide TANAP with competency training

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 18

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

International Human Resources Development Corporation (IHRDC), a worldwide leader in oil and gas training and competency development, has won a landmark contract to provide its training solutions to the operations, maintenance and integrity personnel employed by the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline Project (TANAP), said the message posted on the website of IHRDC.

IHRDC will provide a combined package of its training offerings including competency assessment and development services, CMS Online software, and its computer based training (e-Learning) that will include custom learning modules created specifically for the TANAP project.

The 10-month contract represents a key component of the human capital development program and talent management strategy for the pipeline company’s major infrastructure project.

“IHRDC will establish pathways to superior performance in line with TANAP’s operational requirements,” said the company. “To achieve this, IHRDC will deploy a package of competency-based development training plans, and learning solutions for the pipeline operator, including the IHRDC’s CMS Online software.”

In addition, IHRDC will train TANAP’s staff to ultimately run and manage the entire competency and development program in-house, ensuring a transfer of skills and the long-term sustainability of the program.

International Human Resources Development Corporation has been a global leader in training and competency management for the oil and gas industry for more than 45 years, offering the best Instructional Programs, e-Learning and Knowledge Solutions, and Competency Management products and services available to the industry today. The company is headquartered in Boston, USA with offices in Houston, London, Amsterdam, Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, and Lagos.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey. The length of TANAP is 1,800 kilometers with the initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters. Around six billion cubic meters of the gas will be delivered to Turkey and the remaining volume will be supplied to Europe.

The gas will be delivered to Turkey in 2018 and after completion of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline’s construction the gas will be delivered to Europe in early 2020.

TANAP shareholders are Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR (58 percent), BOTAS (30 percent) and BP (12 percent).

