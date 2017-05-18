Turkmenistan marks Constitution Day

2017-05-18 09:59 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 18

By Huseyn Hasanov- Trend:

Constitution Day in Turkmenistan is widely and solemnly celebrated May 18.

A national holiday - Day of Revival, Unity and Poetry of Magtymguly Fraghi (Pyragy) [a Turkmen spiritual leader and philosophical poet] is also celebrated in Turkmenistan on May 18.

A ceremony of laying flowers at the Monument to the Constitution is being held in the Turkmen capital, a concert and poetry evenings will also take place.

The current version of the Constitution of Turkmenistan was adopted in September 2016. Turkmenistan has the status of permanent neutrality on the basis of the law.