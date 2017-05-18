Moldovan president due in Turkmenistan

Moldova’s President Igor Dodon has accepted an invitation of his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to visit Turkmenistan in September 2017, the press service of the Moldovan president said in a message.

The message is about the visit of a Turkmen delegation to Chisinau, which includes representatives of the country’s leadership, businesses and cultural figures.

According to the message, Moldova’s president held a meeting with Deputy Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov.

The sides discussed the development of cooperation in several areas, in the spheres of agriculture, energy and in the field of intercultural cooperation.

“There is big potential for development of the Moldovan-Turkmen relations. We are consistently expanding the circle of our partners both in the West and in the East,” said Dodon, according to the message.

Meanwhile, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message that Moldova’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration hosted political consultations between the delegations of Turkmenistan and Moldova.

The Moldovan delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Lilian Darii.

“Particular attention was paid to issues of cooperation within authoritative international organizations and structures,” said the message.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on a number of topical issues of regional and international policy, according to the message.

A number of bilateral documents were signed between the two countries during the high-level talks in Ashgabat in April 2015. There are memoranda in the field of agro-industry and transport, in financial sphere and an agreement on trade and economic cooperation among them.