Azerbaijani wrestler advances to semifinals of Baku 2017

2017-05-18 10:58 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 18

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Greco-Roman wrestler Islam Abbasov (85 kg) has advanced to semifinals of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

In the quarterfinals, Abbasov defeated his Iranian counterpart Mahdi Fallah Hamidabadi, beating him 2-1.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.