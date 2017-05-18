Iran says won't stop its missile program

2017-05-18 11:07 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 18By Fatih Karimov – Trend:The Islamic Republic underlined that will not stop its missile program amid a new round of sanctions imposed by US on Iranian and Chinese figures for supporting Iran's ballistic missile program.Iran’s foreign ministry issued a statement saying that the country will continue its missile program in line with its “inalienable and legal right” to upgrade the country’s defensive capabilities, the ministry’s spokesman Bahram Ghasemi wrote on his Telegram channel May 18.

Story still developing