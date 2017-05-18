Trade delegation of Western Australia to visit Azerbaijan

2017-05-18 11:44 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 18

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

The Western Australia (WA) will promote its finest during an upcoming trade delegation to Azerbaijan, says an article published by the West Australian on May 18.

The trade delegation, which will arrive in Azerbaijan in late October, will also include representatives of a winery. The trip has been organized by Azerbaijan’s honorary consul, Aydan Rzayeva, who is seeking to boost trade ties between the two sides.

According to the article, the friendship is based on some striking similarities between the two regions, both rich in iron ore and natural gas, and with residents who appreciate decent wine. In Azerbaijan’s case, it is also seeking to boost its livestock quality — an area where the Western Australia has achieved a world reputation.

Rzayeva said she had fielded increasing interest from big businesses, such as Foster Wheeler, wanting to investigate opportunities in Azerbaijan.

Lawyer John Hammond, who is a consultant to the honorary consul and is helping to organize the trip, said several WA shipbuilders had contracts in Azerbaijan, and there were opportunities for local businesses involved in dairy, livestock, tourism, wine and mining and resources.