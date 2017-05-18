Azerbaijan’s wrestlers steps away from gold medals at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 18

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Greco-Roman wrestler Elvin Mursaliyev (75 kg) has qualified for the finals of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

He defeated Kyrgyzstan’s Kairatbek Tugolbaev, 3-2.

Two other Azerbaijani wrestlers, Islam Abbasov (85 kg) and Kamran Mammadov (66 kg), will also compete in the Baku 2017 finals.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.