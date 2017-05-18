Tourist bus overturns in Turkey, 18 injured (VIDEO, UPDATE)

2017-05-18 12:44 | www.trend.az | 0

Details added (first version posted on 12:04)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 18

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

A bus carrying Russian tourists has overturned in the Mugla Province of southwestern Turkey, the country’s media reported May 18.

As many as 18 people were injured in the accident, and 16 of them are Russian citizens.

The injured were taken to the hospitals of the Mugla Province.

The bus was carrying the tourists to the Denizli Province, where the ancient city of Hierapolis and the hot springs of Pamukkale city, a popular tourist attraction, are located.