Unbelievable opportunity introduced for applicants

2017-05-18

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 18

Trend:

UNEC, which is the biggest economy-oriented university of the Southern Caucasus, offers the applicants to experience student life before their major choice.

Taking into account that the classes at UNEC are open to public, the applicants gathered relevant score on the II major group will have a chance of attending any lesson conducted at the University. It will help the students to make proper decision in the period of major choice.

Entrants who want to be UNEC students can come to the university, become familiar with it and get answers to their questions.

In addition, applicants who want to get acquainted with UNEC will be able to write to the university’s official Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/uneceduaz/) or appeal to Hotline Service (146-1-3).

The entrants enrolled to UNEC with more than 600 points will be granted with additional scholarship within a term. Fifteen students with the highest results on each faculty are granted with excellent student’s scholarship. It concerns the students who pay tuition fee or study free of charge, full- time or part time students.

UNEC is the brand of Azerbaijan State University of Economics. The brand of UNEC has been registered and patented by the State Committee on Standardization, Metrology and Patent on January 21 2016.