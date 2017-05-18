Baku 2017: Azerbaijani basketball team defeats Turkmen, Algerian rivals

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 18

Trend:

The 3X3 basketball competitions kicked off as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku May 18.

On the first day of the competitions, the Azerbaijani women's team defeated the Turkmen athletes (16:7).

In their second match, the Azerbaijani athletes defeated the Algerian team (20:14).

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.