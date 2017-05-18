TAP on schedule despite attempts to hinder work process

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 18

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The process of construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) remains on schedule to deliver gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz II field to Europe in 2020, TAP AG Head of Communications Lisa Givert told Trend May 18.

Givert was commenting on the recent attack to the site of Mello – the company supporting TAP with moving olive trees in Italy.

“We are saddened to hear that Mello, a Salento company, and a local contractor employed by the project to support its activities, has been subject to this kind of malicious and unnecessary attack,” she said. “We would like to offer our support and express our solidarity with Mello and do not condone any type of violent acts such as this one.”

The site of Mello has been the target of an act of vandalism. The Carabinieri arrived on site and an investigation is underway.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

