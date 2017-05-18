Senior official leaves Khamenei office to join Rouhani campaign

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 18

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Veteran Iranian politician, Ali Akbar Nategh-Nouri has resigned from his post in Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s office to join President Hassan Rouhani’s election campaign.

IRNA news agency quoted an informed source as saying that Nategh-Nouri has resigned as the head of the supreme leader’s Inspection Office, but his request has not been accepted yet.

Nategh-Nouri decided to support Rouhani in his ongoing presidency campaign, so submitted his resignation to Khamenei a while ago, the source said, adding that the 72-year-old politician believes that having a position in the leader’s office contradicts his decision to join a political campaign.

Nategh-Nouri “seriously” believes that the “valuable position” in the supreme leader’s office should not be used by political groups for their goals, the source added.

The source also rejected rumors about Nategh-Nouri’s dismissal by Khamenei.

Iranians go to the polling stations on May 19 to elect their president.

Iran’s incumbent President Rouhani backed by reformists is seeking re-election against his hardliner rival, Ebrahim Raisi.

During the previous presidential election in June 2013, Rouhani garnered 50.7 percent of over 36 million votes.

According to Ali Asghar Ahmadi, the head of the Interior Ministry’s State Elections Committee, over 56.4 million Iranians can cast their ballots in the election tomorrow.