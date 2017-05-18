Azerbaijan advances to semifinals in table tennis at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 18

Azerbaijan’s table tennis player Miao Wang in women’s singles event defeated Iran’s Maryam Samet 4:0 and reached semi-finals at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Another Azerbaijan’s table tennis player Zhing Ning in women’s singles event defeated Palestine’s Diana Assi 4:0 and also reached semi-finals.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.