Iran publishes list of new blacklisted US companies

2017-05-18 14:35 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 18

By Emil Ilgar – Trend:

In retaliation of imposing sanction on Iranian companies, involved in missile program by Washington on May 18, Iran has in turn blacklisted US citizens and companies.

According to a report, released by Iran’s Foreign Ministry, nine new American companies and citizens were blacklisted due to their cooperation with Israeli, supporting extremist Muslim groups, suppression of regional nations and posing threats to Iran’s national security.

The total number of sanctioned companies by Iran reached 23.

Number List of US companies, blacklisted by Iran 1 Huntington Ingalls Industries 2 Booz Allen Hamilton 3 Horacio D.Rozanski (CEO of Booz Allen Hamilton) 4 KingFisher Systems 5 Roy L. Reed (CEO of KingFisher Systems) 6 McAlester Army Ammunition Plant 7 The BIRD Foundation 8 The BSF Foundation 9 DynCorp International 10 BENI Tal 11 RAYTHEON 12 ITT Corporation 13 Re/Max Real Estate 14 Oshkosh Corporation 15 Magnum Research Inc 16 Kahr Arms 17 Military Armament Corporation 18 Lewis Machine and Tool Company 19 Daniel Defense 20 Bushmaster Firearms International 21 O.F. Mossberg & Sons 22 H-S Precision, Inc 23 M7 Aerospace

The Islamic Republic underlined that it will not stop its missile program amid a new round of sanctions imposed by US on Iranian and Chinese figures for supporting Iran's ballistic missile program.



Iran’s foreign ministry issued a statement saying that the country will continue its missile program in line with its “inalienable and legal right” to upgrade the country’s defensive capabilities, the ministry’s spokesman Bahram Ghasemi wrote on his Telegram channel May 18.

US President Donald Trump on May 17 extended wide sanctions relief for Iran called for under the 2015 international nuclear deal.



Trump imposed narrow penalties on Iranian and Chinese people and companies regarding the Islamic Republic’s ballistic missile program.