Members of European Parliament due in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 18

A Foreign Affairs Committee delegation of the European Parliament, led by its Chair David McAllister, will travel to Azerbaijan on May 22-25, the EU Delegation in Baku told Trend May 18.

The delegation will meet the country’s officials, representatives of political parties and civil society, and have negotiations on the new EU-Azerbaijan strategic partnership agreement.

South Caucasus is a region of great importance for the European Union and a major counterpart to the Eastern Partnership policy, said McAllister ahead of the visit.

“We share many interests, notably in terms of promoting peace, security and trade, and we also seek to uphold our values – especially democracy, rule of law, good governance, human rights and fundamental freedoms – as we seek to further deepen our partnerships,” he added.

The delegation will start its South Caucasus visit from Azerbaijan.