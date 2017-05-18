High Technologies Park’s head attends IDB Board of Governors Annual Meeting

2017-05-18 17:00 | www.trend.az | 0

Vugar Babayev, director of High Technologies Park of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, attended the 42nd Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), which took place May 14- 18 in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The meeting that attracted over 2,000 participants discussed connecting education to labor market requirements, sharing experiences and best practices, initiatives in this sphere and strengthening partnership with the private sector in member countries.

During the visit, Vugar Babayev met with Khaled Al-Aboodi, CEO & General Manager of Islamic Corporation for Development of the Private Sector. Vugar Babayev spoke about the activity of ANAS High Technologies Park. He said that ANAS High Technologies Park, which was established by a decree of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, is of great importance in transformation of scientific research to innovative products and commercialization of them.

To expand national innovation system, the implementation of successful projects and strengthening the flow of investment in this area is necessary, said the director of ANAS HTP. He added that to contribute to national economic development through science, technology and innovation is the main priority of the organization.

The purpose of ICD is to promote the economic development of, and to encourage the flow of investments among, its member countries by encouraging the establishment, expansion, and modernization of private enterprises, said Khaled Al-Aboodi, CEO & General Manager of ICD.

Then, a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation was signed between ICD and ANAS HTP.