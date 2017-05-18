Russia says values strategic partnership with Azerbaijan

2017-05-18 17:49 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 18

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

About 260 organizations, including those at the federal level, represent the interests of Azerbaijani citizens in Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing May 18 commenting on the closure of the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress.

“Russia values strategic partnership with Azerbaijan. The policy to comprehensively strengthen the relations was adopted by the heads of the two countries,” she said.

Zakharova also expressed confidence that the situation concerning the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress will not damage the Azerbaijan-Russia relations.

On May 15, the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation made a decision to liquidate the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress.