Boxer brings 51st gold to Azerbaijan at Baku 2017

2017-05-18 17:56 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 18

Trend:

Boxer Javid Chalabiyev has won the 51st gold medal for Azerbaijan at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

He defeated Ammar Karbalai of Iraq in the 60 kg boxing finals.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.