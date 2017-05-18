Azerbaijani para-athletes win gold, silver medals at Baku 2017

2017-05-18 18:40 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 18

Trend:

Azerbaijani para-athletes won gold and silver medals at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku May 18.

Para-athlete Nurlan Ibrahimov won a gold medal in men’s 100 m T11 competitions.

Another Azerbaijani para-athlete Elchin Muradov won a silver medal, while Iran’s Arash Khosravi won bronze.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.