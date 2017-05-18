Azerbaijani para-athletes win gold, silver medals at Baku 2017
Baku, Azerbaijan, May 18
Trend:
Azerbaijani para-athletes won gold and silver medals at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku May 18.
Para-athlete Nurlan Ibrahimov won a gold medal in men’s 100 m T11 competitions.
Another Azerbaijani para-athlete Elchin Muradov won a silver medal, while Iran’s Arash Khosravi won bronze.
The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.