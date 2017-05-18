Zakharova says Russian convict may be extradited from Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 18

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

Russian citizen Marat Ueldanov, convicted in Azerbaijan, may be extradited to serve his sentence in Russia, Spokeswoman of Foreign Ministry of Russia Maria Zakharova said at a briefing May 18.

Zakharova added that the Russian embassy in Azerbaijan is in constant contact with both the Russian citizen and his lawyer, as well as with the Azerbaijani authorities.

“The Russian embassy in Azerbaijan is making every effort to protect Ueldanov's rights,” she said.

The Baku Grave Crimes Court held a hearing April 28 on the criminal case regarding Marat Ueldanov, the Russian citizen of Armenian origin, who was arrested in Baku.

Following the proceedings held under the chairmanship of Judge Samir Aliyev, Ueldanov was sentenced to eight years of imprisonment.

Ueldanov was arrested July 28, 2016 in Azerbaijan on charges under Article 234 of the Criminal Code (illegal fabrication, production, acquisition, storing, transportation, transfer or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or precursors).