Azerbaijan wins first diving medal at Baku 2017
2017-05-18 18:59 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, May 18
Trend:
Diving competitions are underway at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku May 18.
Azerbaijani athlete Dmitriy Sorokin won a bronze medal in men’s diving competitions with a point of 331.25.
Iranian athlete Mojtaba Valipour won a gold medal, while Indonesia’s Rafi Aldiansyah won silver.
The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.