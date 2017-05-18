Azerbaijan wins first diving medal at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 18

Trend:

Diving competitions are underway at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku May 18.

Azerbaijani athlete Dmitriy Sorokin won a bronze medal in men’s diving competitions with a point of 331.25.

Iranian athlete Mojtaba Valipour won a gold medal, while Indonesia’s Rafi Aldiansyah won silver.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.