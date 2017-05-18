France ready to support development of Azerbaijan’s agriculture

2017-05-18 19:21 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan aims to develop its agricultural potential and France is ready to provide support in this, Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan Aurelia Bouchez said May 18.

She made the remarks in Baku at a press conference attended by representatives of French companies specializing in horticulture, viticulture and winemaking.

“Despite the fact that currently, economic relations between the two countries are mainly concentrated in the energy sector, we see that Azerbaijan aims to diversify its economy and specifically, develop agriculture,” Bouchez said.

About 18 percent of all agricultural products made in the EU account for France, she noted, adding her country is ready to share its experience in agriculture with Azerbaijan.

Story still developing