Another Azerbaijani boxer wins silver at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 18

Trend:

Azerbaijani boxer Kamran Shakhsuvarly won a silver medal at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku May 18.

Kazakh athlete Tursynbay Kulahmet defeated Shakhsuvarly in the men’s 75 kg boxing finals.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.