Turkmenistan appoints its rep in joint commission with Pakistan

2017-05-18

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 18

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has appointed Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov as co-chair of the Turkmenistan-Pakistan Joint Intergovernmental Commission, reports the online newspaper Nebit-Gaz.

The intergovernmental commission is being created for further development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Pakistan. The two countries seek to use cooperation potential, first of all, in the fuel and energy sector, as well as in transit and transportation.

“The two countries are discussing projects to create new international transport and communication corridors, electricity supply to Pakistan, as well as participating in construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline,” the report said.