France ready to support development of Azerbaijan’s agriculture (UPDATE)

2017-05-18

Details added (first version posted at 19:21)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 18

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan aims to develop its agricultural potential and France is ready to provide support in this, Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan Aurelia Bouchez said May 18.

She made the remarks in Baku at a press conference attended by representatives of French companies specializing in horticulture, viticulture and winemaking.

“Despite the fact that currently, economic relations between the two countries are mainly concentrated in the energy sector, we see that Azerbaijan aims to diversify its economy and specifically, develop agriculture,” Bouchez said.

About 18 percent of all agricultural products made in the EU account for France, she noted, adding her country is ready to share its experience in agriculture with Azerbaijan.

The envoy said that representatives of seven French companies, specializing in horticulture, viticulture, winemaking and production of labels, came to Baku to participate in an agricultural exhibition.

"Tomorrow, members of our delegation will go to Azerbaijan’s regions to get acquainted with plants," Bouchez said, adding that in future France is ready to develop cooperation with Azerbaijan not only in winemaking but also in other sectors of agriculture.

The World Food Azerbaijan 2017 and CaspianAgro 2017 exhibitions are being held in Baku on May 17-19.