Azerbaijan in top 3 in medal standings at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 18

Azerbaijan ranks second in medal standings at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Azerbaijani athletes won 9 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze medals on May 17. In total, Azerbaijan has won 59 gold, 33 silver and 241 bronze medals.

Turkey ranks first with 60 gold, 52 silver and 43 bronze medals. Iran is the third with 16 gold medals, 22 silver and 29 bronze medals.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.