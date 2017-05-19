Speeding car rams into pedestrians in New York's Times Square

A speeding car slammed into pedestrians in New York’s Times Square on Thursday afternoon, leaving one dead and at least 22 injured, New York mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference, TASS reported.

The incident is not connected to terrorism, the mayor said, Reuters reported.

According to available data, the driver of a red sedan was going at high speed against the flow of traffic before he drove onto the sidewalk, striking pedestrians.

A witness, cited by Reuters, said that the ramming attack seemed to have been deliberate.

The car driver has been detained and taken into custody, according to Fox News. The motives for his actions haven't been established yet.

CNN reported, citing informed sources, that earlier this person had already been arrested for driving a car while in a state of intoxication.

Police closed off the area. US President Donald Trump has been informed about the incident. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has arrived at the site of the incident.