Day 12 of Islamic Solidarity Games kicks off

2017-05-19 08:00 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 19

Trend:

The twelfth day of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games has kicked off.

Athletics competitions in men’s 1500m, men’s 400m hurdles, men’s 4X100m relay, men’s javelin throw, men’s high jump, men’s long jump, women’s 400m, women’s 1500m, women’s 4X100m relay, women’s discus throw will be held.

X X X

Azerbaijani women’s team will compete with Mali’s team, while Azerbaijani men’s team will compete with Saudi Arabian and Pakistani teams in basketball competitions (3х3).

X X X

The diving competitions are underway.

The winners in the women’s 10m platform competitions and men’s synchronized 3m springboard competitions will be determined.

10:00 - 10:22 Women’s 10m platform – qualifying round 17:00 - 18:31 Women’s 10m platform - finals Women’s 10m platform – award ceremony Men’s synchronized 3m springboard - finals Men’s synchronized 3m springboard – award ceremony

X X X

The strongest athletes in table tennis competitions (singles) will be determined.

10:00 - 14:00 Men’s singles - semi-finals Women’s singles - semi-finals 16:00 - 21:00 Men’s singles - finals Men’s singles - award ceremony Women’s singles - finals Women’s singles - award ceremony

X X X

Tennis competitions (singles) will complete.

10:00 - 14:00 Men’s singles – semi-finals Women’s singles - semi-finals 16:00 - 21:00 Men’s singles - finals Men’s singles – award ceremony Women’s singles - finals Women’s singles – award ceremony

X X X

The last volleyball competitions among men’s teams will be held.

10:00 - 12:30 Men’s team A9 (Turkey-Palestine) 12:30 - 15:00 Men’s team A10 (Turkmenistan-Pakistan) 17:00 - 22:00 Men’s team B9 (Qatar-Morocco) 19:30 - 22:00 Men’s team B10 (Algeria-Saudi Arabia)

X X X

Mahir Amiraslanov (57 kg), Mahammad Muslumov (65 kg), Jabrayil Hasanov (74 kg) and Nurmahammad Hajiyev (97 kg) will represent Azerbaijan in men’s freestyle competitions.

10:00 - 13:24 Men - 57 kg Men - 65 kg Men - 74 kg Men - 97 kg 18:00 - 19:27 Men - 57 kg Men - 65 kg Men - 74 kg Men - 97 kg

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.