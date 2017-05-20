Trump's Saudi speech to urge unity against radical Islam

President Donald Trump will issue a call for unity in the fight against radicalism in the Muslim world, casting the challenge as a “battle between good and evil.”

According to a draft of the speech obtained by The Associated Press, Trump will abandon some of the harsh anti-Muslim rhetoric of his campaign when he addresses the leaders of Arab and Muslim nations in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

The speech envisions new partnerships with America’s traditional allies in the Middle East. It noticeably refrains from mentioning democracy and human rights — topics Arab leaders often view as U.S. moralizing — in favor of the more limited goals of peace and stability.

The White House says this is not a final draft and it could change leading up to Sunday’s speech.