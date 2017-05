Day 13 of Islamic Solidarity Games kicks off

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 20

The thirteenth day of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games has kicked off.

Athletics competitions in men’s 1500m, men’s 10000m, men’s 4X400m relay, men’s hammer throw, men’s long jump, men’s pole vault, women’s 10000m, women’s 4X400m relay will be held.

Azerbaijani men’s and women’s teams will continue to compete in basketball competitions (¼ finals).

Winners in men’s 10m platform diving competitions will be determined.

10:00 - 10:38 Men’s 10m platform – qualifying round 17:00 - 17:56 Men’s 10m platform - finals Men’s 10m platform – award ceremony

Table tennis among teams will start May 20.

16:30 - 21:30 Men’s team - 1/4 finals Women’s team - 1/4 finals

Tennis competitions will continue May 20.

10:00 - 18:00 Men’s singles - 1/4 finals Women’s singles - 1/4 finals Men’s doubles – semi-finals Women’s doubles – semi-finals

The finalists in men’s volleyball competitions will be determined.

Haji Aliyev (61 kg), Murtuz Muslumov (70 kg), Sharif Sharifov (86 kg) and Jamalladin Mahammadov (125 kg) will represent Azerbaijan in freestyle wrestling competitions.

10:00 - 12:29 Men 61 kg Men 70 kg Men 86 kg Men 125 kg 18:00 - 19:31 Men 61 kg Men 70 kg Men 86 kg Men 125 kg

Wushu competitions will start May 20.

09:00 - 11:49 Men 48 kg Men 52 kg Men 56 kg Men 60 kg Men 70 kg Men 75 kg 19:00 - 22:09 Men 56 kg Men 60 kg Men 65 kg Men 70 kg Men 75 kg

Zurkhaneh competitions will start May 20.

16:00 - 18:50 Men’s group team skills

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.