Uzbek gas chemical complex’s capacity to be expanded by 2021

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, May 20

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s National Holding Company Uzbekneftegaz will in 2017-2020 carry out a project to expand the capacity of the Shurtan Gas Chemical Complex in order to create the country's first petrochemical cluster, said head of the complex’s development department Alisher Bakhadirov.

"Expanding the capacity of the complex will be integrated with construction of the GTL (gas to liquids) plant, which will allow creating the first petrochemical cluster in Uzbekistan," Bakhadirov said at the international exhibition Global Oil & Gas 2017 Uzbekistan, held in Tashkent.

It was earlier reported that in January 2017, Uzbekneftegaz started the construction of a GTL plant in Uzbekistan’s Kashkadarya region.

According to data from Uzbekneftegaz, the new project envisages increasing the capacity of the Shurtan Gas Chemical Complex by four times by 2021 – up to 500,000 tons of polymer products per year.

The project, worth about $1 billion, will be financed through a loan of the Fund for Reconstruction and Development of Uzbekistan and own funds of Uzbekneftegaz.