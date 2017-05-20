Wushu competitions kick off at Baku 2017 (PHOTOS)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 20

Trend:

Wushu competitions have kicked off May 20 as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by Orkhan Hatamov (48 kg), Elchin Eminov (56 kg), Ruslan Piraliyev (60 kg), Bayram Shammadov (65 kg), Vugar Karamov (70 kg), Parviz Abdullayev (75 kg).

Athletes from 17 countries are participating in the competitions.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.