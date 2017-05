Azerbaijan’s diver reaches finals of Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 20

Azerbaijan’s diver Artem Danilov ranked first (338.00 points) in men’s 10m platform and qualified for the finals at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Turkey’s Kivanc Gur (291.60) and Iran’s Shahnam Nazarpour (266.10) have also advanced to the finals.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.