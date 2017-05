Azerbaijani athletes win two medals of Baku 2017

2017-05-20 11:15 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 20

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s athlete Elchin Muradov has won a gold medal of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in men’s long jump T11.

His result was 5.76 meters.

Another Azerbaijani athlete, Zeynidin Bilalov, has won a bronze medal with a result of 5.22 meters, while Indonesia’s Abdul Dalimunte has taken a silver medal (5.28 meters).

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.