Rouhani wins presidential election, numbers say

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 20By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:Iran’s Chairman of Elections Headquarters at the Interior Ministry Ali Asghar Ahmadi has said that presidential candidate Hassan Rouhani has gathered over 22 million votes with his rival Ebrahim Raeisi securing about 15.4 million of the total counted votes.According to the official, the other two candidates Mostafa Mirsalim and Mostafa Hashemi Taba had respectively secured 455, 211 votes and 210,597 votes, IRNA news agency reported.So far more than 40 million votes have been counted of which 38.9 million are valid, the report added.