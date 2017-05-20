Baku 2017: Azerbaijan’s Muslimov in freestyle wrestling semifinals

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s freestyle wrestler Murtazali Raxmatulla Muslimov (70 kg) has defeated Turkey’s Zafer Dama with a score of 6-0 in the quarterfinals of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Therefore, Muslimov has advanced to the semifinals.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.