Azerbaijan’s Sharifov qualifies for wrestling semifinals

2017-05-20 11:29 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 20

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s freestyle wrestler Sharif Sharifov (86 kg) has defeated Pakistan’s Inam Muhammad in the quarterfinals of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Sharifov defeated Muhammad with a score of 10-1 and has qualified for the semifinals.

He will face Turkey’s Selim Yashar.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.