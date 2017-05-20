Azerbaijan’s heavyweight reaches wrestling semifinals

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s freestyle wrestler Jamaladdin Maqomedov (125 kg) has defeated Syria’s Raja Alkrad in the quarterfinals of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Maqomedov defeated Alkrad with a score of 10-0 and has advanced to the semifinals.

The winner of bout between Zaman Anwar (Pakistan) and Komeil Ghasemi (Iran) will face Maqomedov in the semifinals.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.