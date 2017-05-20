Turkmenistan preparing for elections to parliament, local authorities

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 20

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Elections of members of the Turkmen parliament instead of early retired in separate constituencies, as well as of local authorities in connection with changes in the administrative and territorial structure of the regions, will be held on May 21, said the country’s national Election Commission in a message May 20.

In this regard, 177 constituencies and 255 polling stations will operate in the country.

Precinct electoral commissions will work from 07:00 to 19:00 (GMT+5) on May 21.

Candidates have been nominated by the Democratic Party, Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs and the Agrarian Party. Groups of citizens also nominated candidates proposed by the general meeting of voters residing in the territory of the constituency.

According to national observers, who monitor the progress of all stages of the electoral process, the pre-election campaign was conducted in line with the principle of competitiveness of candidates who have equal opportunities to acquaint voters with the provisions of their electoral programs.