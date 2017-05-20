Azerbaijan’s two wushu fighters win at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 20

Azerbaijan’s wushu fighter Parviz Abdullayev (75 kg) has defeated Turkmenistan’s Rehmet Ovezberdiyev (2-0) in the 1/8 finals of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Thus, Abdullayev has reached the quarterfinals.

Another Azerbaijani wushu fighter, Orkhan Hatamov (48 kg), has defeated Jordan’s Ammar Alshami in the quarterfinals (2-0) and has advanced to the semifinals.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.