3 Azerbaijani wrestlers to compete for gold

2017-05-20

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 20

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s heavyweight Jamaladdin Magomedov (125kg) in men’s freestyle wrestling defeated Iran’s Jaber Sadeghzadeh 7:3 and reached the finals at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Earlier, Azerbaijan’s Haji Aliyev (61kg) and the country’s Murtazali Raxmatulla Muslimov (70kg) also reached the finals in men’s freestyle wrestling.

Thus, all the three Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers will be competing for a gold medal in the finals.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.