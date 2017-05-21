Hassan Rouhani wins Iran’s 12th presidential election

2017-05-21 00:12 | www.trend.az | 1

Iran’s Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has announced the final results of the 12th presidential election, declaring incumbent President Hassan Rouhani as the winner, PressTV reported.

He said after over 41 million votes counted, Rouhani stood in the first place with 57.13 percent of the ballots by garnering over 23 million votes.

Ebrahim Raeisi ended the second with 38.29 percent of the ballots equal to over 15 million votes.

Mostafa Aqa-Mirsalim, another presidential candidate, stood 3rd with 1.16 percent of the ballots after winning 478,215 votes.

He was followed by Mostafa Hashmitaba is in the last place with 215,450 votes or 0.52 percent.

The interior minister hailed the high turnout in the elections, noting that 73 percent of eligible voters had cast their ballots in Friday’s elections.

Hashemitaba and Aqa-Mirsalim have congratulated Rouhani on his victory and thanked the people for their high turnout. Raeisi has also released a statement, wishing success for President Rouhani and expressing hope that improving the economic situation will be a top priority for the next administration.