Daesh terrorists kill 19 Syrian civilians, abduct 3 SDF militants

2017-05-21 05:11 | www.trend.az

A monitoring group says members of the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group have killed nearly 20 people, including two children, in a village in Syria’s eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr, PressTV reported.

Director of the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), Rami Abdel Rahman, said on Saturday that Daesh extremists raided the village of Jazirat Albu Shams, northwest of Dayr al-Zawr, last evening and executed 19 civilians, including two women and two children, with bullets to the head.

He added that Daesh extremists then set the corpses ablaze, noting, “Some were rounded up in the street before being killed, and others were executed at home.”

Abdel Rahman further stated that Daesh Takfiris also abducted three militants of the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) before withdrawing from the village.

The development came just a day after Daesh terrorists executed more than 50 people in Syria’s central province of Hama.

The SOHR reported that at least 15 civilians and 27 pro-government fighters were killed when Daesh terrorists launched attacks against the villages of Aqarib al-Safi and al-Mabujeh on Thursday.

Most of the civilians had been beheaded and mutilated, the Britain-based group said, noting that another 10 bodies were yet to be identified as pro-government fighters or local residents.

It added that 15 Daesh terrorists were also killed in the dawn attack on the two villages.

Syria has been fighting different foreign-sponsored militant and terrorist groups since March 2011. United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura estimated last August that more than 400,000 people had been killed in the crisis until then.