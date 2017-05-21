Eight injured, two seriously, after jet flips truck on LAX runway

Eight people were injured, two seriously, when a commercial passenger jet crashed into an airport utility truck shortly after landing at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday afternoon, Sputnik reported.

The incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. local time, right after the 737 landed. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the jet collided with the truck, which was carrying eight airport employees, and flipped it.

"[A] single-aisle commercial passenger jet collided with airport utility/supply vehicle shortly after landing, causing that truck to overturn," said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

The injured, who have been taken to the hospital, were passengers in the truck; no injuries have been reported among 146 passengers and crew members on the plane. Earlier reports said one of the truck passengers was in critical condition, but according to later statements, none of the passengers in the truck sustained life threatening injuries.

​The plane was an Aeromexico flight arriving from Mexico City. Passengers on the flight tweeted that the plane's wing clipped the truck and overturned it. The wing was damaged as a result.