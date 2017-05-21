AZ EN RU TR

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Pacific coast of Mexico

2017-05-21 07:29 | www.trend.az | 0

A 5.8 earthquake occurred off the Pacific coast of Mexico, Sputnik reported citing the US Geological Survey.

The quake was registered at 00:02 a.m. local time some 209 kilometers (129 miles) to the south-west of the city of San Patricio at the depth of 10 kilometers.

No reports of damages or tsunami warnings have been released.

Mexico is part of the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, the most seismically active region of the Earth, where almost 90 percent of the world’s earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.

Bu kateqoriyadaki digər xəbərlər

Son xəbərlər