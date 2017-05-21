Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Pacific coast of Mexico

A 5.8 earthquake occurred off the Pacific coast of Mexico, Sputnik reported citing the US Geological Survey.

The quake was registered at 00:02 a.m. local time some 209 kilometers (129 miles) to the south-west of the city of San Patricio at the depth of 10 kilometers.

No reports of damages or tsunami warnings have been released.

Mexico is part of the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, the most seismically active region of the Earth, where almost 90 percent of the world’s earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.