South Korea's new president announces key administration appointments

2017-05-21 08:54 | www.trend.az | 1

South Korea's newly elected President Moon Jae-in announced his picks for foreign and finance ministers, security adviser and other key posts in his administration, Sputnik reported.

According to Yonhap news agency, Kim Dong-yeon, president of South Korea's Ajou University, has been appointed the new finance minister as well as vice prime minister. Chang Ha-sung, currently an economics professor at Seoul's Korea University, was picked by Moon as his new chief of staff for policy who will be in charge for coordinating economic policies, the same outlet reported.

Kang Kyung-hwa, a Senior Adviser on Policy to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, has been appointed the foreign minister, the reports added.

Chung Eui-yong, a former lawmaker and Ambassador to Geneva, was named to head the National Security Office. Since Moon took office on May 10, Chung has been leading a special security advisory group for the new president, according to the outlet.

Moon also picked special advisers for diplomatic and security issues. They are Moon Chung-in, an honorary professor at Seoul's Yonsei University, and Hong Seok-hyun, former Ambassador to the United States, the same outlet added.

According to the reports, the candidacies of the finance and foreign ministers must be confirmed by the parliament, while the appointments of the new presidential officials and advisers are already effective since they are not subject to the parliamentary hearings.

Moon became president after his landslide victory at the snap election on May 9.