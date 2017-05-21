Car runs over group of protesters in Venezuela, one person taken to hospital

A car ran over a group of people protesting against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas, Sputnik reported citing local media.

According to the reports of El Nacional new outlet published late on Saturday, the driver fled the scene subsequently. At least five people were hurt, one of them was taken to the hospital, the same reports added.

Media reported on Saturday, that Venezuela saw one of the major rallies since the beginning of the protests in early April with up to 160,000 people attending it.

Venezuela has been facing anti-government protests against the backdrop of the economic crisis in the country. The recent wave of protests was caused by the decision of the Supreme Court to take on functions of the country's parliament controlled by opposition in early April. At least 45 people were killed as a result of the turmoil in the country.