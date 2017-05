Day 14 of Islamic Solidarity Games kicks off

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 21

The fourteenth day of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games has kicked off.

Azerbaijani women’s team will compete with Indonesian women’s team in ¼ finals of 3X3 basketball competitions. Azerbaijan men’s team will compete to advance to the finals.

10:00 - 10:30 Women’s team - 1/4 final (Turkey-Algeria) 10:30 - 11:00 Women’s team - 1/4 final (Azerbaijan-Indonesia) 11:00 - 11:30 Men’s team - 1/4 final (Qatar-Saudi Arabia) 11:30 - 12:00 Men’s team - 1/4 final (Turkmenistan-Mali) 14:00 - 14:30 Women’s team – 1st semi-finals 14:30 - 15:00 Women’s team – 2nd semi-finals 15:00 - 15:30 Men’s team - 1st semi-finals 15:30 - 16:00 Men’s team - 2nd semi-finals 18:00 - 18:30 Women’s team – (match for a bronze medal) 18:30 - 19:00 Men’s team - (match for a bronze medal) 19:30 - 20:00 Women’s team - (match for a gold medal) 20:30 - 21:00 Men’s team - (match for a gold medal)

Olga Bykovskaia, Artem Danilov-Dmitriy Sorokin will represent Azerbaijan in diving competitions.

10:00 - 10:27 Women’s 3m springboard – qualifying round 17:00 - 18:30 Women’s 3m springboard - finals Men’s synchronized 10m platform - finals Men’s synchronized 10m platform – award ceremony

Azerbaijani football team will compete with Oman’s team.

14:00 - 16:00 Men’s team – match for a bronze medal (Algeria-Cameroon) 21:00 - 23:40 Men’s team – match for a gold medal (Azerbaijan-Oman)

In table tennis competitions Azerbaijani men’s team will compete will Turkish men’s team in semi-finals, while women’s team will compete with Pakistani women’s team.

10:00 - 15:00 Men’s team – semi-finals Women’s team – semi-finals 16:30 - 21:30 Men’s team - finals Women’s team - finals

Tennis competitions will continue.

10:00 - 19:00 Men’s singles - semi-finals Women’s singles - semi-finals Men’s doubles - finals Men’s doubles – award ceremony Women’s doubles - finals

Azerbaijani volleyball team will compete with Iranian volleyball team in the finals.

17:00 - 19:30 Men’s team – match for a bronze medal (Turkey-Algeria) 19:30 - 22:00 Men’s team – match for a gold medal (Iran-Azerbaijan)

Mariya Stadnik (48 kg), Leyla Qurbanova (53 kg), Nataliya Sinitsina (55 kg), Alyona Kolesnik (58 kg), Tatyana Omelchenko (60 kg), Elmira Qambarova (63 kg), Elis Manolova (69 kg) and Sabira Aliyeva (75 kg) will represent Azerbaijan in freestyle wrestling competitions.

10:00 - 13:00 Women 48 kg Women 53 kg Women 55 kg Women 58 kg Women 60 kg Women 63 kg Women 69 kg Women 75 kg 18:00 - 21:30 Women 48 kg Women 53 kg Women 55 kg Women 58 kg Women 60 kg Women 63 kg Women 69 kg Women 75 kg

Wushu competition semi-finals will continue. Six Azerbaijani athletes, namely, Orkhan Hatamov (48 kg), Elchin Eminov (56 kg), Ruslan Piraliyev (60 kg), Bayram Shammadov (65 kg), Vuqar Karamov (70 kg) and Parviz Abdullayev (75 kg) will compete to advance to the finals.

19:00 - 21:19 Men 48 kg Men 52 kg Men 56 kg Men 60 kg Men 65 kg Men 70 kg Men 75 kg

The winners in zurkhaneh competitions will be determined.

10:00 - 14:26 Men - Sang Men – Meel bazi Men – Charkh teez 18:00 - 21:50 Men - Kabbadeh Men – Meel sangin Men – Charkha chamani

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.